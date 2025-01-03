LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Dominick P. Zarcone Sells 5,000 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LKQ opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in LKQ by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

