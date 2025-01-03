RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Purchases 13,636 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $142,496.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,221,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,660,818.95. The trade was a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $10.35 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

