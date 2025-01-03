RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Purchases 15,000 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,236,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,332,149.30. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RMAX opened at $10.35 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,124,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,306,000 after buying an additional 86,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 14.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 524,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 304,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

