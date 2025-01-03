Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA) Insider Buys A$150,000.00 in Stock

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($93,167.70).

Omega Oil & Gas Stock Performance

About Omega Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Omega Oil & Gas Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in two exploration permits, Authorities to Prospect 2037 and 2038; and Petroleum Lease 17, a petroleum lease in the Surat-Bowen Basin located in South-East Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.