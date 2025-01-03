Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600.63 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 600.63 ($7.43), with a volume of 130579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Frasers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.85) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 703.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts expect that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Daly purchased 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,891.80 ($24,621.61). Corporate insiders own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Stories

