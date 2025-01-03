Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.85 ($0.30). 57,396,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 31,702,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £355.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.64.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

