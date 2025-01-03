iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 1647497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 419,112 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 289,047 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $17,252,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15,976.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 232,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

