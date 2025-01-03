SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1472427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,578,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,310,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

