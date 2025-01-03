Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) dropped 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 357,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 182,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

Indus Gas Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.