Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at $109,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.74 million, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. Transcat has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

