Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $596.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $698.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

