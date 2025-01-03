Douglas J. Batdorff Sells 3,470 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $227,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,500. This trade represents a 40.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

