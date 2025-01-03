Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 916,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
