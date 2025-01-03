Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells 1,373 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 2nd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,954,920.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average is $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

