Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.86.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

