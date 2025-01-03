Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.20.
BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $369.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
BIO opened at $326.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.94 and a 200 day moving average of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.90.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
