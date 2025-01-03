MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ML

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,720. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $431,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,133 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,310. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,405 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 3,016.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $86.21 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $957.02 million, a PE ratio of 391.86 and a beta of 3.08.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.