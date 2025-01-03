PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 997 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,766 shares in the company, valued at $32,717,822.94. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $205.90 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

