Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Morad Elhafed Sells 30,000 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,162. This represents a 37.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of CXM opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sprinklr by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $434,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.