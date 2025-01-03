Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUO

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

In other news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,667.74. This trade represents a 49.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 493,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 108,201 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $4,575,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 35.4% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, BDF Gestion lifted its stake in Zuora by 34.8% during the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.66.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.