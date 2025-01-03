Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 15,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 15,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,772.80. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mission Produce by 202.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 143,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

