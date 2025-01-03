Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells 377,973 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $5,684,713.92.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 74,248 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $596,211.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62.

On Monday, October 21st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86.

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 222,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $458,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.