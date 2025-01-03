Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 2,600 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $520,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,332,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,635,928.58. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paylocity Stock Performance
Paylocity stock opened at $195.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $215.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.