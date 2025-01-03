Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00.
Expedia Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
