CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 67,024 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.42 per share, with a total value of C$5,121,826.63.
CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.
CCL Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$73.62 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$55.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
