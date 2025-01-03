CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 67,024 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.42 per share, with a total value of C$5,121,826.63.

On Friday, November 29th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$73.62 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$55.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.13.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

