DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider James P. Shaughnessy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,732.77. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.