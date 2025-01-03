DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider James P. Shaughnessy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,732.77. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DocuSign Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
