Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $306,448.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $388,150.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 59,617 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $10,507,496.25.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64.

On Friday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76.

SNOW opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

About Snowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

