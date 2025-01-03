Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $306,448.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $388,150.00.
- On Friday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 59,617 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $10,507,496.25.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76.
Snowflake Trading Up 2.0 %
SNOW opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
