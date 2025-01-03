Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 58,212 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $601,329.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,020,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,512,674.04. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arteris by 67.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 321.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arteris by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

