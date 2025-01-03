Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 16,820 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $189.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $201.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $172.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

