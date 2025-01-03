Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 58,988 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $853,556.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,881,578 shares in the company, valued at $215,336,433.66. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $168,846.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,030.96.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Zymeworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,667,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,904 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,336,000 after buying an additional 441,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 127.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 401,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

