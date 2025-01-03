AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 65,184 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 65,184 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $842,177.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860,180 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,525.60. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 6,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $86,065.70.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANAB shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,874,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

