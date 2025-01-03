Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Kay Page Sells 93,687 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Kay Page sold 93,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.76 ($2.95), for a total transaction of A$445,669.06 ($276,813.08).

Kay Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Kay Page sold 294,394 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.73 ($2.94), for a total transaction of A$1,392,483.62 ($864,896.66).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kay Page sold 150,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.03), for a total transaction of A$731,700.00 ($454,472.05).

On Friday, December 20th, Kay Page sold 2,514 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.92), for a total value of A$11,815.80 ($7,339.01).

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.