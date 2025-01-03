DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Sells $3,601,600.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

