DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Sells $3,601,600.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DocuSign Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
