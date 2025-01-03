NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 29,846 Shares

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 29,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $762,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,656,172 shares in the company, valued at $272,158,632.88. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,438 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $869,722.38.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $640,614.68.
- On Friday, December 20th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,163.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $4,215,019.29.
- On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84.
- On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %
NAMS opened at $25.96 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
