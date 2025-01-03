Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) EVP Kenneth English Neikirk Sells 83,991 Shares of Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE HLX opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 242.06 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 680,635 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 941,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

