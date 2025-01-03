Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) CEO Sells 13,012 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) CEO John D. Quisel sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $806,093.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,426.75. The trade was a 15.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.5 %

IRON opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

