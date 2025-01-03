Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 366.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 20.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.40.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cricut’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 625,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,106.59. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $134,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,823,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,125,275.40. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,549 shares of company stock worth $1,199,555. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

