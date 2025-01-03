Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares.
Lithium X Energy Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.57.
Lithium X Energy Company Profile
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium X Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- About the Markup Calculator
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.