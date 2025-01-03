Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Shoal Games Stock Up 42.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
