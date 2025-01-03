Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.18 and traded as low as $22.29. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

