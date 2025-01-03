Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.47. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

Zoned Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.

