Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $16.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 34,372 shares trading hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
