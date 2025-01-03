Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $16.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 34,372 shares trading hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $178,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 153.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

