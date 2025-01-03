Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.01 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.76). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.76), with a volume of 7,351 shares trading hands.

Windar Photonics Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.77 million, a PE ratio of -4,450.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

