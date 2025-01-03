Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 136,000 shares.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.