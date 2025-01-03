ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.13. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 100,022 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$355 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other news, Director William A.W. Lundin bought 501,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00. Corporate insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

