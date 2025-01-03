Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.51. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 171,855 shares changing hands.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$179.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.02.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

