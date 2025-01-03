Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 8,112 shares traded.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational, Inc focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016.

