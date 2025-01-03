Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.45 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 235.45 ($2.91). Jupiter Green shares last traded at GBX 235.45 ($2.91), with a volume of 15,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23,256.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

