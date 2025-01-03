CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.49. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 135,996 shares trading hands.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

