Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.82 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.26). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.26), with a volume of 112,036 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,673.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Aew Uk Reit’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

